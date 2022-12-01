1 injured in 218 rollover Saturday

Published 8:50 am Monday, December 19, 2022

By Daily Herald

An Austin man was injured early Saturday evening after his vehicle rolled on Highway 218.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Allen James Iverson, 37, suffered non-life threatening injuries after the 2012 Chrysler 200 he was driving southbound on 218 left the road and rolled.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin. The report lists highway conditions as snow/ice covered.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

