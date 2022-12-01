1 injured in 218 rollover Saturday
Published 8:50 am Monday, December 19, 2022
An Austin man was injured early Saturday evening after his vehicle rolled on Highway 218.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Allen James Iverson, 37, suffered non-life threatening injuries after the 2012 Chrysler 200 he was driving southbound on 218 left the road and rolled.
He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin. The report lists highway conditions as snow/ice covered.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded.