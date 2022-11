Young, Green return to APS board Published 1:14 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Two current members won another term on the Austin Public Schools Board the same night that voters passed the operating levy referendum.

Both Peggy Young and Kathy Green were the top vote-getters at 5,491 and 5,152 respectively, followed by newcomer Carol McAlister who logged 4,892 votes.

Carolyn Dube, who served one term before being voted off in the last election cycle, is returning to the board with 4,875 votes.