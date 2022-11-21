Wangen nets four goals, but Packers fall to Windom Published 8:29 am Monday, November 21, 2022

The Austin girls hockey team lost to Windom 10-6 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

The Packers (0-4 overall) scored four times in the third period and they pulled to within 7-5 on a Sarah Wangen goal with seven minutes left, but Windom scored three straight goals in four minutes to ice the game.

“Our girls continue to improve each game and grow as a team,” Austin co-head coach Cory Squier said. “We are very proud of the effort from our girls on the ice in each game so far this year.”

Wangen finished with four goals and Arianna Barrera scored twice for the Packers.

Chloe Schaal had 17 saves for Austin, which had 23 shots on goal.