Vickie L. Waltz, 72

Vickie L. Waltz, age 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus. Vickie Lynn Wilcox was born April 4, 1950, to Charles and Eleanor (Thurneau) Wilcox in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Hayfield High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota – Waseca. On April 22, 1978, Vickie married Larry Waltz at the Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Vickie worked for 38 years for the USDA Aphis, while also working as a PCA for SEMCIL. She was a member of the Quarter Horse Association. Vickie enjoyed raising sheep, goats, and horses. She had a deep love of animals; she wouldn’t even kill a spider. She also enjoyed making stained glass. Vickie was a kindhearted woman, who would always go out of her way to help people. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vickie is survived by her sister, Cheryl (David) Stigney; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Wilcox; mother, Eleanor Vaughn; husband, Larry Waltz; sister, Vonda Buzzita; nephew, Chad Dennison; and niece, Vickie Ann Powell.

A memorial gathering for Vickie will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.