Tweeten is Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month Published 5:45 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Austin Noon Kiwanis, in conjunction with staff at Austin High School, has selected Nora Tweeten as their Student of the Month.

Nora is a senior at AHS. Regarding her academic experience, Nora said that COVID had adversely impacted in some way her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

“Now as a senior, I hope to have my first normal year that involves full in-person learning and no masks,” Tweeten said. “My time in high school has consisted of adapting to many different styles of learning, including distance learning, hybrid-style learning, and sitting in a classroom with masks on. While it has been a learning experience full of obstacles, it has taught me adaptability and to make the best of every situation.”

Throughout her time in high school, Nora has been involved in sports teams, clubs, extracurricular activities and volunteer work. She is presently a varsity volleyball and dance team captain. In the off season, Nora has participated in JO Victory Volleyball and Just For Kix Dance. During the school year, Nora is involved in Student Council, Link Crew, Peer Power Partners and Austinaires. She is also a current student in the Mower County CEO program, where she has started her own greeting card business called Better Said.

In giving back to the community, Nora has been a Sunday School teacher for the past five years at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church helping to grow pre-K through first grader’s faith. Additionally, she is an assistant Wish Granter for Make-A-Wish Minnesota where she helps her mother , who is a Wish Granter along with other Wish Granters, in making sure that each child has the best experience possible.

“This has been a life-changing volunteer role because being able to bring these kids and their families a glimpse of hope and joy is a feeling that I cannot even describe,” Nora said.

Regarding post-secondary options, Nora said, “After high school, I am still finalizing my post-secondary plans. However, I plan to attend a four-year college and major in business.”

“My parents have had a notable positive impact on me. I am so fortunate to have them as my biggest supporters,” she added. “Their unconditional love and encouragement for me and all that I do is something that I am beyond grateful to have. They have taught me the importance of giving back, helping others, and always doing the right thing, even when it is difficult. They constantly exemplify a strong work ethic and are my idols. I would not be the person I am today without them.”