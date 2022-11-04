Traditions and inspiration carry on at the Hormel Historic Home Published 6:46 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Hormel Historic Home is inviting people to be inspired by their history and traditions.

The Home’s dedicated Christmas Crew has once again decorated every room differently than any year before. The group received help from staff and students at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing who volunteered to help with setting up Christmas throughout the mansion!

Endless hours go into planning, creating, and decorating to showcase George and Lillian Hormel’s home. In a press release, administration at the HHH said they know both George and Lillian would be so proud of how their home continues to welcome the community and provide inspiration to all during the Christmas season as well as year round through meaningful programming.

For 2022, old favorites have been brought back along with new experiences, that includes a dinner show.

Upcoming events

Nov. 16: Hormel Historic Home Member Holiday Happy Hour

Nov. 17: Holiday Card Playing Party

Nov. 18: Holiday Open House & Happy Hour

Nov. 19: Snacks & Santa

Nov. 20: Story Time with Mrs. Claus

Nov. 22: Christmas Tours of the Mansion begin (check their website calendar for dates/times which can change due to Lillian’s Table Culinary Experiences or private rentals)

Dec. 10-11: The Santa Experience

Dec. 16: Laverne & Lucy Dinner Show

Tickets are available on the Hormel Historic Home’s website www.hormelhistorichome.org or by calling the Hormel Historic Home’s office at 507-433-4243. More information can also be found on their Facebook page.

Proceeds from each fundraiser help to support the historic house museum. Tours, memberships, donations, gift shop purchases, fundraisers, and venue rentals support the independent 501©3 nonprofit organization’s operations and programming.