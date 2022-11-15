Summerset Theatre will perform ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Summerset Theatre will extend its 54th season this fall and stage the satirical comedy, “The Thanksgiving Play” by native American playwright, Larissa FastHorse.

The play will be performed on Nov. 19-20 at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre as a special fundraising event in partnership with the Riverland Foundation. All proceeds will benefit the Riverland Scholarship Fund.

Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

Summerset Theatre is excited to extend its season and produce a play outside of its normal summer schedule.

“This play is one of the funniest shows I have ever read,” said Randal J. Forster, co-executive director for Summerset Theatre. It also makes the audience think about how we traditionally view Thanksgiving. “

Visit www.summersettheatre.org for more information. Tickets for “The Thanksgiving Play” are on sale online or at the box office one hour prior to each performance.

The Thanksgiving Play

Frank W. Bridges Theatre, Riverland Community College

7 p.m., Nov. 19

2 p.m., Nov. 20

Adults $15 and students $10

Cast Members

Logan Tess Douty

Jaxton Zachary Farr

Caden Luke Reese

Alicia Diane Petrik

Ensemble: Alex Banuelos, Oakly Castro, Nadia Hummel, Kaye Perry, Emma Potter, Kim Potter, Anna (Ciel) Rogers, River Juarez Valle, and Derek, Wynn

Creative Team/Crew

Director/Designer: Randal J. Forster

Costume Design: Madlain Vander

Stage Manager: Kim Potter

Tech Director: John Deyo