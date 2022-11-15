SPAM celebrates holiday season with limited edition Figgy Pudding Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

In time for the holidays, Hormel has launched its limited-edition SPAM Figgy Pudding.

The new seasonal variety is now available while supplies last at SPAM.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and features a blend of warm spices and popular seasonal ingredients that will have SPAM Brand lovers caroling all season long.

According to a new survey commissioned by Hormel, two in three US consumers want to recreate the holiday magic of their favorite childhood memories.

The variety features cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors – the perfect addition to sacred family recipes or tasty new traditions.

Some simple and complimentary dishes to try with SPAM Figgy Pudding include spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites.

“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can. It honors the traditional recipe, while making it easy and versatile to enjoy,” said Steve Venenga, vice president of marketing for the SPAM Brand. “SPAM Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the SPAM Brand has done since 1937.”

Each purchase includes a two-pack of 12 ounce cans at a suggested retail price of $10.

For additional inspiration on how to best serve SPAM Figgy Pudding, visit www.spam.com/figgypudding.

Spiced Dutch Baby Pancake with SPAM Figgy Pudding and Cranberry Butter

Servings: 4 Prep time: 15 minutes Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

• 3 eggs

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1 (12-ounce) can SPAM Figgy Pudding, cubed and browned

• 1/4 cup softened butter

• 2 tablespoons cranberry sauce

• Powdered sugar, if desired

• Maple syrup, if desired

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425°F.

In large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Add milk, flour, cinnamon and nutmeg. Whisk 2 to 3 minutes or until well combined and batter is smooth.

2. In 10-inch cast iron skillet, over medium-high heat, melt butter. Pour batter into pan and scatter ½ of the SPAM Figgy Pudding cubes over the top.

3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden. Top with remaining SPAM Figgy Pudding cubes.

4. In small bowl, combine butter and cranberry sauce.

5. Serve with cranberry butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup, if desired.