Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom, 93

Shirley Ann “Polly” Nystrom, age 93 of Austin, Minnesota died Thursday November 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospice in Austin. Shirley was born August 4, 1929 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Edward and Blanche (Lange) Schmidt. Shirley graduated from Red Wing High School in 1947.

On February 3, 1951, she was united in marriage to James D. Nystrom at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing, Minnesota. Polly was a homemaker and mother of three children. Polly enjoyed baking, sewing, and camping. She especially loved spending time with all her family. Polly was a sports fan and liked watching the Minnesota Vikings, The Golden Gophers and especially the Minnesota Twins.

Polly is survived by two sons: John (Mary) Nystrom of Austin, Minnesota, Tom (Sue) Nystrom of Mason City, IA, Daughter, Jean (Randy) Lenoch, Newnan Georgia, Sister Catherine “Katy” Jorgensen of Red Wing, Minnesota. Five grandchildren, Angela (Paul) Bernier, Brigitte (Shawn) Wilkins, Kirsten Nystrom (Fiancé Drew Hunt), Andrew (Taylor) Lenoch, Casey (Brittany) Lenoch, Eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Polly was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Jim, her parents, three brothers (Stuart, Eugene and William) Schmidt, two grandchildren Christine Nystrom and Abby Lenoch.

Funeral Mass will be conducted at Queen of Angels on November 30, 2022 beginning at 11:00am. Visitation will take place at 10:00am, an hour before the service. Interment will take place after funeral mass at Calvary Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota.