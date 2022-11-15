Scooter’s Coffee to Celebrate grand opening Friday Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Scooter’s Coffee will host a grand opening for its new Austin site, located at 1400 Fourth Street NW, this Friday.

Customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. For quick and convenient ordering, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window.

To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code. The app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

The drive-thru location is owned by Josh Morris and Robb Steffes.

“Our families love the taste of Scooter’s Coffee and found the company to be one of high integrity and quality,” Steffes said. “SPAM Town USA has been so kind and has truly made us feel welcome, and we look forward to serving you amazing drinks, amazingly fast!”

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving coffee for more than 20 years and has over 450 locations in 28 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2022. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

Connect with Scooter’s Coffee via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #BeAmazing.