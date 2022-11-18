Sarah Lysne: The joy of football Published 5:56 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Several years ago, I was waiting in line at the grocery store when the woman at the front of the line said, “I hate football!” The poor cashier looked startled. I am sure she was sorry she had brought up the topic, but the woman was just getting started. She went on to explain to the checker all the reasons that she hated football, especially that it took too much of her husband’s time. I wasn’t a football fan either; that is why I usually went shopping during the game.

For the next several years, I continued to shop when football was on, but this year things changed.

When my ALS made it too difficult for me to drive anymore, my husband took over the grocery shopping.

One Sunday when the Vikings were playing, I decided to watch the game with my husband.

I have never tried to understand football, but after I asked my husband a few questions, I understood it enough to enjoy the game.

When I recently had a birthday, my family bought me a nice Vikings sweatshirt. The next two Sundays I put on my new sweatshirt and spent the afternoons watching the Vikings. I think my family was shocked. I guess it helps that the Vikings are having such a good year.

Last weekend I was on the edge of my seat when the Vikings game went into overtime,and they just barely won.

The Vikings have given me the gift of family time and that is so much better than an afternoon at the grocery store.

Go Vikings!!!