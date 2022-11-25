Sarah Lysne: The joy of a compassionate health care team Published 5:53 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Last Monday night, my husband and I had to go to the emergency room at the Austin Medical Center. My feeding tube had fallen out. Fortunately, I don’t use the feeding tube, but I had to have it placed in case I need it in the future.

When we arrived at the hospital, we joined 10 others in the waiting room. I saw little children curled up next to their parents and either coughing or crying softly. My heart went out to these tired looking parents and their kids. I remember what it was like when my own children were feeling miserable with an ear infection or a cough.

I decided to pass the time by praying for each person that was sitting in the waiting room with us.

One by one we all were taken care of.

Unfortunately, the doctor couldn’t help me. My situation would require outpatient surgery, but the doctor was able to get me an appointment in Rochester for the next morning.

My surgery took about 30 minutes. The team of professionals who took care of me were compassionate and kind.

The caring people I have encountered since my ALS diagnosis, have made this disease more tolerable, and I am grateful for that.