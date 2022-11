Saint Clair ends BP’s season Published 8:10 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The No. 4 seeded Blooming Prairie football team lost to No. 1 Saint Clair/Loyla in a Section 2AA semifinal on the road Saturday.

BP STATS

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 11-for-30, 162, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Alex Lea, 4-for-68; Cade Christianson, 5-for-60, 2 TDs; Sam Smith, 1-for-30; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-4

Rushing: Cade Christianson, 4-for-15; Brady Kittelson, 9-for-22; Alex Lea, 5-for-9; Bo Zweiner, 2-for-6