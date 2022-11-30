Rosemary Monson, 81

Rosemary Elaine Monson, 81, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany, Rochester, MN.

Rosemary was born on July 19, 1941 in Austin, MN to Myles Michael and Lily Olive (Ranum) Beckel. She graduated from Austin High School and lived in Austin until 2007. Rosemary married Duane Earl Monson on May 2, 1964. She worked for Hormel and HyVee. She was a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church.

Rosemary adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her faith, family & friends, to read, taking road trips with Duane, her pets, and crossword puzzles. She had a true love of music.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Duane; her son, Timothy (Judy) Monson; sister, Ramona Barnett of Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, Lily and Myles Beckel.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester with Pastor Shelley Cunningham officiating. A visitation and light lunch will follow the service from 11:30am to 1:30pm at Rochester Cremation Services.

Memories and condolences of Rosemary may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com