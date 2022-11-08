Rock show coming to The Terp Ballroom Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

DC Drifters to play with special guest Roxi Manacoohci

Denny and DC Drifters will be part of a pair of upcoming shows, one of which will relive the days of classic rock n’ roll at the old Terp Ballroom.

That show will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, and will feature Roxi Manacoochi. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door for $20.

“It’s a time capsule standing in the middle of Austin,” Denny Charnecki said of The Terp.

The Friday before that will be a celebration of veterans, at the Rock 4 Vets show, at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa and will feature a wide range of rock ‘n’ roll names. The show will also start at 7 p.m. this coming Friday, Veteran’s Day. For more on tickets, call 1-641-357-6151. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Veterans and their spouses get in free.

For more information, visit www.surfballroom.com.