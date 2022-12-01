Riverland Theatre Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with ‘A Christmas Carol’ Published 7:57 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Riverland Theatre’s 2022-2023 season continues with a new, contemporary adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” starting this Friday and going through Dec. 4 at Frank W. Bridges Theatre.

The classic holiday story comes to life in a brand new one-act adaptation, which features A bitter old miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, as he learns to embrace the spirit of Christmas thanks to a series of ghostly encounters.

But while the story of Scrooge’s redemption has been retold countless times over the years, “A Christmas Carol” retains its ability to surprise and provoke. Alternately comical, sentimental, and thought-provoking, “A Christmas Carol” offers a heartwarming picture of how kindness and care for others can save an individual soul.

This version of the story has been updated and adapted by Riverland Theatre instructor and the show’s director, Susan V. Hansen.

“After re-reading the book I realized that the original dialogue is still very relevant,” Hansen said. “I wondered how the circumstances would be portrayed today in America. Loving our fellow humans is more important than ever.”

For the first time, Riverland Theatre will be providing American Sign Language interpretation by Morgan Wiersma for the 7 p.m. performance on Friday

“We are so excited to be able to make our performance of “A Christmas Carol” more accessible to our community,” said Riverland Theatre Director Lindsey Williams.

Audience members who are in need of the interpretive service should contact the Riverland box office at boxoffice@riverland.edu for seating.



Director: Susan V. Hansen

Technical Direction: John Deyo

Costumes: Madlain Vander

Stage manager: Ciel Rogers

Cast

Maggie Bremner (Fezziwig Worker/Jonathan)

Jon Cochran (Jacob Marley/Ghost of Christmas Future)

Sariah Echols (Caroler/Girl Cratchit/Want)

Ryan Flanders (Fred)

Griffin Franksain (Adult Scrooge/Businessman 2)

Jude Hovland (Teen Scrooge/Peter Cratchit)

Ava Lillis (Caroler/Belinda Cratchit)

Paulina Lopez Aguirre (Mrs. Cratchit)

Lily Martin (Collector 2/Fezziwig Worker/Caroline)

Shawn Martin (Fezziwig/Businessman 1)

William Meyer (Caroler/Boy Cratchit/Ignorance)

Kiera Neufeldt (Collector 1/Fezziwig Worker/Cleaning Woman)

Delilah Page (Fezziwig Worker/Jo)

Sydne Reichel (Ghost of Christmas Present)

Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes (Bob Cratchit)

Ciel Rogers (Caroler/Martha Cratchit)

Celeste Rose (Mrs. Fezziwig/Businesswoman 1)

Josie Sanford (Belle/Businesswoman 2)

Caden Strampe (Mean Schoolmaster/Fezziwig Worker/Husband)

Eva Taylor (Caroler/Fanny Scrooge/Christmas Girl)

Samuel Vortherms (Ghost of Christmas Past)

Julia Zerke (Tiny Tina Cratchit)

James Zschunke (Ebenezer Scrooge).

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Individual tickets are $13. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The on campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.