Riverland names new dean of Nursing, Health and Wellness Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Riverland Community College has named Chris Wolf as the new Dean of Nursing, Health and Wellness.

With more than 20 years of broad nursing experience, both as a civilian and for the military, Wolf has held multiple management roles with a track record of excellence where he has grown both clinically and operationally.

His military background is well-rounded, with previous experience as a chief nurse of the MNANG 55th CERFP Medical Element and most recently with dual assignments as commander of 55th CERFP (domestic operations) and as command officer of Minnesota National Guard’s state-wide pandemic response efforts.

Wolf is a nursing graduate from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC). He received his bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology from University of Wisconsin-River Falls, an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and a master’s degree in Nursing Leadership from Augsburg College.

He has been an assistant professor of nursing for Mayo Clinic College of Medicine for the past seven years, along with his work at Mayo Clinic Health Care System as the senior executive advisor in the Department of Nursing.

“Dean Wolf’s collaborative spirit, mixed with his extensive medical and educational background, will help us grow our health and wellness programs,” said President Adenuga Atewologun. “I have great faith that he will collaborate with the health and wellness faculty to accomplish the needs of our students and the region we serve.”

Riverland strives for quality programs in healthcare education. The college offers Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Practical Nurse (PN), Associate Degree in Nursing (Registered Nurse), Radiography, Medical Assistant, and Massage Therapist programs that strives to meet our region’s workforce needs.

“Riverland has a history of extremely strong health and wellness programs,” Wolf said. “I look forward to growing partnerships that not only promote wellness but also innovate to solve community health problems.”

Wolf began at Riverland on Oct. 26. Although he will be on the Austin Campus, he will work closely with faculty and staff at all three Riverland campuses including Albert Lea and Owatonna.