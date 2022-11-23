Photos: Feast of Gratitude

Juice is served, along with butter and maple syrup for cornbread prior to Woodson Kindergarten Center’s annual Gratitude Feast Tuesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Woodson Kindergarten Center students take part in a song during the school’s annual Gratitude Feast Tuesday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Woodson Kindergarten Center student Thomas Kiplagot flashes a smile as he reaches for popcorn during the school’s annual Gratitude Feast Tuesday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Woodson Kindergarten Center students dig in Tuesday during the annual Gratitude Feast consisting of popcorn, cornbread and juice. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Woodson Kindergarten Center Principal Jill Rollie leads students in song during the school’s Gratitude Feast Tuesday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com