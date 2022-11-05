Photos: DFL makes final push to midterms
Published 7:11 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
Gov. Tim Walz speaks Friday to a gathering of supporters in the parking lot of Riverside Arena during a voter rally stop in Austin. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan helped rally voters Friday during a stop with other state candidates in the Riverside Arena parking lot. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Candidate for Minnesota’s First District, Jeff Ettinger, was part of a voter rally caravan that made a stop in Austin Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison rallies voters Friday afternoon during a voter rally in the parking lot of Riverside Arena. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
DFL supporters confront a protester, center, during a DFL voter rally Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Riverside Arena. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State, greets voters and helped rally them during a stop Friday morning in the parking lot of Riverside Arena. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A DFL get out the vote rally made a stop in Austin Friday afternoon featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan along with Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Congressional District 1 candidate Jeff Ettinger. It was one of four outstate stops for the caravan.