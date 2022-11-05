Photos: DFL makes final push to midterms

Published 7:11 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Eric Johnson

A DFL get out the vote rally made a stop in Austin Friday afternoon featuring Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan along with Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Congressional District 1 candidate Jeff Ettinger. It was one of four outstate  stops for the caravan.

