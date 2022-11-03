PayItForward launching veterans initiative Published 4:19 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The non-profit organization PayItForward, in partnership with Delta Faucet and Sani-Seal toilet gaskets, are coming together for veterans with a new initiative.

Starting on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, applications will begin being accepted for the PayItForward Veteran Aid, a program that will evaluate kitchen and bath faucets and toilets in a veteran’s home and if warranted will replace them at no cost.

“My husband is a Navy veteran,” said Gina Grundmeier of PayItForward. “We do try to do what we can for veterans in general. We have a lot of respect for veterans. But we’ve seen a couple times going into homes and seeing faucets and toilets needing updating.”

Grundmeier reached out to Delta faucet, which led to a partnership for the program that will take application up until Dec. 31 of this year.

Applications will be available at both American Legions in Austin and Adams along with the Austin VFW and Mower County Veterans Service Officer Rodeny Streich. Applications will also be available at Kenny’s Oak Grill and can also be sent through the mail. Grundmeier hopes to eventually have a form put up on the PayItForward website for printing.

“The qualifications are they own their own home and are not selling,” Grundmeier said. “And they have to be a veteran or widow.

Grundmeier said that PayItForward will begin evaluating applications as soon as they start getting in with an aim of around 50 applications this first time around. As this program is a pilot program, applications will only be accepted from Mower County residents.

Once participants are chosen, PayItForward will then set up times for home evaluations while keeping identities private if requested.

“If they want anonymity it’s theirs,” Grundmeier said. “We would come in and look at what needs to be done and if there is something else that we could possibly help with.”

Grundmeier said that the program will replace only what needs to be or all three items if the situation warrants.

For more information, visit: https://payitforwardtng.org/payitforward-veteran-program/