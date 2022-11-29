Patricia “Patti” J. Page, 72

Patricia “Patti” Joan Page, age 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home in Austin. Patricia was born on February 7, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota, to Harry and Hilda (Rudlong) Page. She graduated from Austin High School in 1968. On September 14, 1968, Patti married Bill Cross at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. From this union two daughters, Lisa and Amy, were born. The couple later divorced. In 1987, she met her lifelong significant other, Jeff Bendickson. Patti worked for Holsum Foods for 29 years until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and shopping. Patti loved attending concerts, watching the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins, and dancing until arthritis took over. She was a longtime member of the Eagles. Patti will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Patti is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Chris) Olson of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Amy (Ken) Derr of Johnson City, New York; grandchildren, Daphne Paige (Justin) Breyer, Blake Duane (Alicia) Oakland, Cassidy Cheyenne Canfield, Chloe River Canfield, Cheyna Amethyst Canfield, and Orion Kenneth Derr; great-grandchildren, Mara Marie Oakland, Blaze Christopher Oakland, Dexter Joseph Davis and Sullivan Reign Breyer; lifelong significant other, Jeff Bendickson; and sister, Rochelle Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hilda; siblings, Donald Haugland, Floyd “Denny” Haugland, Albert Haugland, Sherman Haugland, Francis Page, Harlan Page, Marge Page, Darlene Page, Harry Page, Betty Hartwig, and Janice Duncan.

The funeral service for Patti will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.