Paramount hosting month of holiday shows Published 6:32 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Historic Paramount Theatre is offering a variety of live music to celebrate the holidays this December.

• Sounds of the Season with the Austinaires, Jazz One and La Fiera showcases Austin’s talented youth musicians at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Celebrate with holiday music by Austin High School’s elite show choir, jazz ensemble and chamber orchestra. Ticket revenue supports local arts and music.

• At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lorie Line returns to the Paramount with An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line. Expect a very intimate evening with Lorie as she shares her beautiful music, funny stories and heartwarming stories of faith. The show will be one hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Kids are welcome, and the newly recommended age is 10 and up, as there will be no “Twelve Days of Christmas” this year. Not appropriate for infants or toddlers.

• Austin’s favorite drag persona, Roxi Manacoochi presents A Very Roxi Christmas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Expect Las Vegas style, glitz, glam, laughs and music. Beer and wine bar will be available.

• Those who love holiday music in tight harmony won’t want to miss Six Appeal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Six Appeal is a co-ed, six voice a capella group based in Minneapolis. They are two-time Grand Prize winners at the Moscow, Russia world a cappella competition.

• Jane Taylor Dance presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Enjoy student dancers of all ages performing this classic holiday tale. No advance tickets, free will donation at the door.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.austinareaarts.org or in person at the Austin ArtWorks Center, open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.