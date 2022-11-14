Packers advance six to state meet Published 6:06 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Austin girls swimming and diving team stepped it up at the Section 1A meet over the weekend.

Six different Packers qualified for the state meet in five different events.

Olivia Walsh earned state berths in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, Alayna Kennedy and Reese Norton earned trips to state in diving, Gracie Greenman earned a trip to state in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alivia Hemry Abbie Boysen, Greenman and Walsh punched their ticket to state.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Kaylee Butts, Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak (ninth, 2:02.23)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (11th, 2:09.26)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 24.56); Alivia Hemry (eighth, 26.06)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (second, 373.85); Reese Norton (third, 352.60)

100-butterfly: Addison Walsh (12th, 1:08.48)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 53.24); Alivia Hemry (11th, 57.93); Abbie Boysen (12th, 58.18)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 5:29.28)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman, Olivia Walsh (second, 1:42.30)

100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman(fourth, 1:03.02)

100-breastroke: Kaylee Butts (13th, 1:17.75); Addison Walsh (14th, 1:18.42)

400-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Olivia Walsh (fifth, 3:50.97)