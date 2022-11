Packer divers advance to Saturday’s finals at state meet Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A pair of Austin sophomore divers put up strong performances at the Minnesota Class A diving preliminaries at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center Wednesday.

Reese Norton is in sixth place headed into Saturday’s finals as she put up a score of 253.20. Alayna Kennedy is in 14th place with a score of 235.95.

Nellie Dalsin of New Prague leads the field with a score of 268.75.