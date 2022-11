Packer boys fall to La Crescent Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Austin boys hockey team lost its season opener to La Crescent by a score of 5-2 on the road Tuesday.

Gavin Scaheffer and Wyatt Halmin each scored third period goals for the Packers (0-1 overall).

Ethan Knox had 42 saves in net.