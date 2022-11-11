One dead after crash involving deer Published 11:41 am Friday, November 11, 2022

A crash involving two vehicles and a deer has resulted in the death of an Austin woman.

The incident took place at around 5:09 p.m. Thursday afternoon at 555th Avenue and 235th Street in rural Austin.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, responding Mower County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers arrived on scene and found a black Ford Escape on the shoulder with heavy damage to the front windshield and roof area.

In the front passenger seat was an adult female, age 58, who was severely injured. EMS and first responders started CPR on the woman, who was transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester by Mayo One.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escape told authorities that they were driving north on 555th Avenue (County Road 16) when the second vehicle, traveling southbound, struck the deer. The deer was then thrown into the Escape and through the window, striking the passenger.

The driver of the other vehicle stated that the deer had run out of the ditch when it struck the deer, sending it in the opposite direction.

No further information is being released pending family notifications.

“The Mower County Sheriff’s Office thoughts and prayers go out to all involved in this tragic accident,” Sandvik said. “As a reminder to everyone as they travel the roads, please slow down and stay aware for deer and other road hazards as our seasons change.”

Mower County Deputies, Lyle Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Mayo One air ambulance, and the Minnesota State patrol responded to the call.