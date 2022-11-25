On injured in single-vehicle crash near Blooming Prairie Published 9:09 am Friday, November 25, 2022

A Blooming Prairie man was injured early in the evening Thursday in a one-vehicle crash.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Brandon James Wagner, 53, was injured at around 6:20 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle he was driving, a 2016 Ford Focus, left the southbound lane of Highway 218 and went into the ditch and struck a tree.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin for non-life threatening injuries.

The report lists road conditions as being wet.

Blooming Prairie Police and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office responded.