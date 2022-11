No. 4 Blue Devils win opener Published 4:01 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The No. 4 ranked Riverland men’s basketball team beat Fond du Lac 68-53 in its season opener on the road Wednesday.

Jourdan Weddle, who is from Milwaukee, put up 30 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with RCC (1-0 overall).

Malik Cooper scored 12 points, MJ Galimah had seven points and nine rebounds and Zach Markland had six points and seven rebounds.