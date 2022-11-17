Mower County to conduct post-election review of election results Published 1:27 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

On Monday, Nov. 21 Mower County election officials will conduct post-election reviews of election results to boost transparency in the election system.

Minnesota counties are required to administer a post-election review (PER) between 11 and 18 days after each general election to confirm the accuracy of results ahead of the state certification. These events are open to members of the public.

According to a press release from the Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s office on Wednesday, the review is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. representative and Minnesota governor races in select precincts.

The PER for Mower County will begin at 10 am in the Ballroom/Vault conference rooms in the Mower County Government Center located at 201 1st Street NE, Austin.

Post-election reviews are one layer of security to ensure elections are free, fair, secure, and accurate. In each county, a certain number of precincts are randomly selected at the county canvass. The ballots from those precincts are then hand counted to make sure that the results the voting machines reported on Election Day are an accurate reflection of the marked ballots.

Results must meet the acceptable performance standards outlined in statute, otherwise, additional precincts must be reviewed.

Learn more about Minnesota’s election administration at mnvotes.gov/facts.