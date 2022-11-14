Michelle Lavelle, 58

Michelle Elizabeth LaVelle age 58 passed away Thursday, November 10th 2022 as a result of a car accident in Austin, MN. She was born September 30th 1964 in Fort Bragg NC to Louis and Elizabeth (Nagle) Dion. Michelle graduated from Falls High School, International Falls, MN in 1983. Michelle moved to Austin, MN in 1985 where she had her first son Brandon. Michelle met the love of her life, Terry LaVelle and they were married in 1993. They continued to grow their family with two more sons Jack and Cooper. Her sons were the light of her life and was a very proud “Boy Mom”.

Michelle started her 28-year career with Cooperative Response Center in 1995 in Austin, MN. Her dedication to CRC and the relationships she built with CRC’s membership will be unmatched. She held her connections close and she considered them her family and friends. While working at CRC she and her family moved to Dunlap, TN where they resided until May of 2020. Upon the passing of her husband, Michelle moved back to Austin to be close to her family.

Michelle has 6 grandchildren, Lola, Liam, Levi, Tony, Annabelle and Ava. Michelle loved spending time with all of them cooking, hosting holiday events and spoiling them as grandmas do. Michelle was also an animal lover and took care of many stray dogs when she and Terry lived in TN.

Michelle was a wonderful Mother, Sister, Aunt, wife and a great friend to many. Those that met Michelle would never forget her. She was always there to offer help when needed and a homemade meal when you were hungry. Michelle was a true caretaker by nature. Her sense of humor brought laughter even in the darkest times. Michelle’s Birthday was known as “Shelltember” and was celebrated all month long. She will be greatly missed by all that know her.

Michelle is survived by her sons Brandon (Jori) Dion International Falls; Jack (Sarah) LaVelle; Cooper (Maria) LaVelle, Austin, MN. Sister Marilyn Hansen; Brother Louie (Karen) Dion, Austin, MN; Shawn (Scott) Hackensmith, Sauk Rapids. Grandchildren Lola, Liam, Levi, Tony, Annabelle and Ava. Nephews Joshua (Emily) Hansen, New Richmond, WI; Jared Hansen, Ray, MN; Danny (Danielle) Dion, Pine Island, MN and Logan Dion, Rose Creek, MN. Nieces Kelsey (Nick) Poshusta, Adams, MN and Hope Dion, Rose Creek, MN.

Preceded in death by Husband Terry LaVelle. Parents Louis and Elizabeth Dion. Grandparents John and Kathleen Nagle; Joe and Marge Dion.

No formal service per Michelle’s wishes. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials can be sent to your local Humane Society.