Measurable snow possible through Tuesday Published 9:48 am Monday, November 14, 2022

The Austin area is looking the possibly of its first measurable snow over the next couple of days.

Throughout today and into Tuesday, the area is running the possibly of 1-3 inches of snow by the time it’s all done. The snow is coming from a system currently tracking across southern Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible with an added chance of 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday, followed by another possible inch of snow Tuesday night.

Temperatures will hover around 32 for a high both days with lows in the mid-20s into the evening hours.

The area is looking at mostly cloudy days the remainder of the week.