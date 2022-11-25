Mayo Clinic Health System offering free men’s health webinar Published 8:55 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free men’s health webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 12:15-1 p.m.

Urologist David Yang, M.D., specializes in men’s health and will discuss common health concerns, including erectile dysfunction, painful erections and frequent urination. He’ll also discuss available treatment options, from lifestyle changes to minimally invasive surgery options.

Attendees can learn everything they want to know – but may be hesitant to ask – during this webinar, which will include an interactive Q&A. To maintain patient privacy, Zoom chat will be disabled and participants will be hidden throughout the duration of the seminar. Questions can be asked anonymously via Slido, and participants will be given the login information at the beginning of the presentation.

Register for the event by visiting mayoclinichealthsystem.org and clicking the registration button on the Men’s Health 101 Classes/Events listing.