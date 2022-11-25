Marvin Repinski: When the path is good, then I am satisfied Published 5:35 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

“But those who walk with the Lord shall renew their strength: They shall mount up with wings like eagles. They shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” (The Bible — Isaiah 40:31)

Of course when we think of having a familiar path we think of Robert Frost: “If you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

Let us meditate on the ideas of roads, paths, trails, highways, and fortunately for me, a large view. A big world out there was cultivated by reading more than the sports page of the “Milwaukee Journal.” Thankfully my encouragement was given to me by Pastor Marshall Schroeder of a Pentecostal Church in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

The Schroeder home was a foster home for me for some years with Della and four of their biological sons. Was the large attic bedroom crowded? Yes, it featured crowded beds, side-by-side, and front to back; but it rescued me from the home of my birth when tremors were daily let loose and the rooms became a practice field for violence.

The geographical area served by the Herald is full of contradictions; humane beauty and places where only “the rough stuff” is dished out. We can appreciate with firm handshakes the women and men and youth organizations that say within disorder that our goal is to give birth to harmony, and that harmony for many of us is birthed and sustained by being followers of one called Jesus.

For all people who have bound or created a path of stability, healing and new directions — thank you!

Finding paths to create lives worth living

The Mower County Historical Society, located in Austin, is an institution that captures the pathways of at least a 1,000 people, families, and groups. I admire the present president of the board, Sue Grove. She has so much energy I am led to think her sleep time is very minimal — three hours?

How many years has this organization been around? With Mayor Steve King, Sue reminds us that special events like the Fall Harvest Day and Christmas in the County will be a riot! Included in the day on Dec. 10, the Austinaires, Lee Bjorndal, and Wendy Larson will provide music in the historic Christ Episcopal Church, located on the property of the fairgrounds.

My dollars will be there to fortify my weight with the famous bake sale!

We carve out an enhanced life with choosing paths that lead us to giving strength to our ambitions. Please note: dig deep and identify your ambitions!

A young woman in child care who has found, for now at least, giving laughter, guidance and acceptance to a group of children at the First Methodist Church, recently said to me: “These are my joys and I know I give them joy!”

Where our paths lead is determined by several factors. One: Who are we? Two: What are my talents? Three: How can I link up those talents with a vocation? Four: Will I find a support staff that will reaffirm that I’m at a proper place for these days? Five: Will the satisfaction I give to others come back as a refreshing of my own life? Six: Is there a larger purpose the path my life is taking? Seven: Will some people tell me that “the Kingdom of God” is being served by the path I have chosen? Or, maybe that path has chosen me!

I have beside me two maps. One is of the state of Minnesota. Another map is thick and includes many pages of the world. I have fortunately been to some of the nations outside of the borders of the United States.

Within the boundaries of the hundreds of nations are people who, in part, are seeking what I seek. Ukraine is dealing with the raging and unprovoked war. Paths of some citizens will be enabled by some of the help provided by our country.

We are citizens of one world! Support the nations supporting democratic values; join the American conscience, believing a democratic nation, Ukraine, will not collapse.

I am reminded of a Bible passage from Luke 21: 34-36. “Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy from carousing and drunkenness and the anxieties of daily life, and that day catches you by surprise like a trap. For that day will assault everyone who lives on the face of the earth. Be vigilant at all times and pray that you have the strength to escape the tribulations that are imminent and to stand before the Son of Man.”