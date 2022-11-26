Marion L. Srp

The funeral for Marion Srp will be Tuesday, November 29th, at 11 am, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Austin MN. This church is where Marion was baptized, attended Sunday school, was confirmed and was married. This is also the same church that Marion steadfastly led her family to attend as regularly as possible. Pastor Mark Niethammer will officiate, with the interment following at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

Marion, 91, who was a lifetime Austin resident, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Marion Lucille Srp was born May 3, 1931, in the Austin area (Moscow Township). Her parents were Philip and Gladys (Brechtel) Berg. She was a graduate of Austin Senior High School. On September 23, 1951, she married Joe Srp at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Marion worked in many places, including Park Lane Drive-In (back in the day was located across from Marion and Joe’s final resting place) and we’re quite sure she was a roller-skating carhop. She worked at Hormel offices and retired from the Austin Public Schools. Most importantly to her, she did this while she was raising four children. As a member of St. Olaf church, she was a tireless church basement lady who worked more funerals than one could imagine. She loved and enjoyed her family. She sewed her entire life and loved to cross stitch and quilt. She had an insatiable love for art and the arts. She so loved singing and sang like an angel. She had a laugh like few others and made us smile when we heard and saw it (yes saw it). We know she is now singing with the “Choir of Angels”, as she is finally with her Savior.

Marion is survived by 3 sons, Roy (Delores) of Waseca, MN. David (Suzanne) of Glenville, MN. Randy of Wyoming, MN, and daughter Barbara (Stephen) Wright of Austin; her seven grandchildren, Ben Srp (Nicole) Waseca, MN, Marisa Nagele (Cory) Austin, Ian Srp (Dana) Waseca, MN, Emily Wright (Hodgie) Austin, Caleb Srp (Ashley) Blue Springs, MO, Kelcey Srp, Ankeny, IA, Isaiah Wright (Becky) Austin, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her husband Joe, two brothers, and her sister preceded her in death.

Friends may call from 5-7 pm Monday, November 28th at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, MN and one hour before the church service.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com