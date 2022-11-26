Margaret E. Stoen, 86

Margaret Elaine Stoen, age 86, was born November 16, 1936 in Owatonna, Minnesota to Milton and Stella (Carstens) Norton. She was lovingly referred to as Elaine by family and friends.

Margaret attended Austin Public Schools and graduated in 1955. She married Clifford Ronald Stoen Jr. on July 19, 1955 and they raised six children (2 boys and 4 girls). Later in life, she attended Austin Technical College and graduated with an LPN degree in 1989.

Margaret worked as a cook and waitress, CNA, and LPN. She and Clifford also had a hog farm in Dassell, Minnesota and dairy farms in Hope, Minnesota and Osakis, Minnesota. They later moved to Austin, Minnesota. Margaret moved to Faribault, Minnesota in December 2021 with her son and daughter-in-law.

In earlier years, Margaret loved to roller skate at Pat’s Roller Rink in Mapleview and the Armory in downtown Austin. In fact, she met Clifford there while roller skating. Some of her other favorite activities included dancing, knitting, and crocheting especially for all of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Survivors include her children, William (Michele) Stoen, Faribault, MN, Gloria (Robert) McKinstry, Rosemount, MN, Patricia (Michael) Hanscom, Pittsburg, TX, Phyllis (Gordon) Asmus, Karlstad, MN, Robert (Brianna) Stoen, Owatonna, MN, Sheila (Robert) Blake, Mason City, IA; sisters, Barbara Wendel, Waverly, MN, Eudell Hamor, Joliet, IL; Bruce Drivdahl, Bryson City, NC (foster child), Tisha Davey; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Stella Norton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clifford and Edna Stoen; five siblings, Jackolein Kahler, John Norton, Agatha Pedersen, Janice Newmann, and Judy Bastin; grandson, Robert C. Stoen Jr.; husband, Clifford Ronald Stoen Jr.

Margaret’s philosophy of life was to “make the most of what I have and do the best I can at whatever I do.”

A Funeral Service will be held 11 am on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home with Gordon Asmus officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Friday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

