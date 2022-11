Lysne releases second volume of ‘Choosing Joy’ Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Sarah Lysne’s second book, “Choosing Joy Volume II,” is currently available at The Coffee House on Main, Sweet Reads Books and Candy and at sarahlysne.com.

The cost is $15 and all proceeds go to the ALS Association Fund.

Lysne is a local columnist with the Austin Daily Herald and shares her everlasting journey of positivity in the face of coping with the daily struggles of ALS.