Letter to the Editor: Ashamed of politicians Published 6:16 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Grow up! Those are the words that I want to address to all of the politicians nationwide.

You may think you had nothing to do with Nancy Pelosi’s husband being attacked by a man with a hammer. But you did. You did because either you remain silent over the “Big Lie” or you continue to spread conspiracy theories that are untrue.

Each of you need to ask yourselves, what if my husband or wife or children were attacked or maybe even killed over untruths being said. For those politicians who are too afraid to speak out, shame on you. By remaining silent, and not speaking the truth about our election process, only gives strength to those who spread conspiracy theories.

Each politician needs to look in their hearts and ask why did I initially want to run for office. We need to heal this country, not divide it even more. If your dream was to make a difference in this world with climate change or reducing the violence in our country or reducing the debt, then do it! It is time for the Democrats and Republicans to work together to make our country great again. For those of you who think that only the Republicans can make the country great, you are wrong. For those of you who think only the Democrats can make the country great, you are wrong.

Our country will only.become great again when we learn to work together and not be apart from one another. And if you as Politicians are unwilling to work with “the enemy” maybe it is time for you to step aside to let people who are willing to work together work together to make this country great again.

As I write this, I have a feeling that I am only preaching to the choir because I don’t believe that my words will sink into the minds of the politicians or to the general public.

I am 64 years old, On Sunday nights I remember my parents and I watching the television show “ All in the Family. This week I had the opportunity to watch the first episode of “All in the Family” The topic of the show was discrimination where the minorities 50 years ago felt discriminated. In 50 years, are we as a people so stupid that we cannot get along as a society, that we can’t treat each other respect where not only Black Lives Matter but all Races no matter what color you are matter?

For the first time in my life, I am ashamed of being an American and I am ashamed because of the lies that politicians are spreading and driving hate in this country.

It is time to heal this country, not divide it even more.

John Mistretta

Minneapolis, MN