LeRoy Koch, Jr., 91

LeRoy Koch, Jr., age 91, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Medford Senior Care Center in Medford, Minnesota. LeRoy was born November 14, 1930. He served his country in the United States Air Force. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, and wood carving. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. LeRoy had an unwavering love for the Lord, his faith, and his church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his sons, Bob (Gail) Koch of Faribault, MN, Steve (Annette) Koch of Faribault, and their mother, Darlene Koch of Austin, MN; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Koch; son, Bruce Koch; and sister, Helen Godfredson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.