Lawrence F. Wencl, 92

Lawrence Frank Wencl, age 92, of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

Lawrence was born January 27, 1930 to Charles Leo and Mary (Thompson) Wencl in Austin, Minnesota. He married Judy Dixon on September 1, 1962, sixty years ago.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; sons, Donald and Gregg; sister, Evelyn Culbert; many, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jim, Harold, Richard, Bill, Hazel, Violet, Mayme, Lillian, and infant sister, Martha.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

