Law firm welcomes Toland as new lawyer Published 5:45 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Emily G. Toland has joined the law firm of Adams, Rizzi, & Sween, P.A. as an attorney.

Toland is licensed to practice law in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. She provides legal services in estate planning, elder law, guardianship, probate and trust administration, business, and real estate, among other areas.

Toland was raised in Mankato and received a degree in political science from Minnesota State University – Mankato. She spent nearly 10 years working in the Wisconsin State Legislature and then went on to pursue her law degree at Marquette University Law School. After working at law firms in Milwaukee and La Crosse, Toland is excited to return to her Minnesota roots and grow her practice in Austin and the surrounding areas.

She can be reached at etoland@adamsrizzisween.com or 507-433-7394.

Adams, Rizzi & Sween has served the Austin community for more than 135 years. During that time, the firm has enjoyed being involved in the community through a number of service organizations and local projects. The firm’s staff includes six attorneys and six support staff with a combined 254 years of experience working with the firm.