LaVonne Marie Srock, 86

LaVonne Marie Srock age 86 of Austin, MN died Saturday October 22, 2022 in her home at Heather Haus in Blooming Prairie, MN. LaVonne was born November 20, 1935 in Rose Creek to Arthur and Hazel (Halstead) Hegge. She grew up in the Rose Creek area.

On August 12, 1953 LaVonne was united in marriage to Edwin Eugene Srock. The couple moved to the Boundary Waters when Edwin started working for Ulland Brothers Inc. LaVonne was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Austin Eagles. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked playing dominos and playing Skip-Bo, going on trips with her sister Cathrine and niece Michelle, and wintering in Texas with Dallas. She also loved her daily visits with good friend Chris Hogan and hospice aide Jill Mickelson.

LaVonne is preceded in death by her husband Edwin Eugene, her son Ronald, Parents, Arthur and Hazel, Brothers Vern and Phillip, Sister Darlene and special friend Dallas Bahr. Survivors include her son Larry and (Karen) Srock – Kilkenny, MN, Son – Mike (Tammy) Srock – Blooming Prairie, MN, Son – Dan Srock – Brownsdale, MN, Daughter Cynthia Walters – Blooming Prairie, MN, 13 grand children and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, MN on Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 am with Father Greg Leif officiating. Public visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

Visitation will take place on Friday November 11, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery at 12:00 pm..

Memorials are preferred to the Heather Haus of Blooming Prairie and Promedica Hospice.

