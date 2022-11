Knights down Hayfield volleyball team in quarterfinal Published 8:13 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The No. 6 seeded Hayfield volleyball team had its season end when it lost to No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo (23-8 overall) by scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Center Monday.

The Vikings finish with a record of 20-10 overall.