Kimberly Ann Macken, 62, of Austin, MN, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Kim was born June 30, 1960 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1978 and Winona State University in 2004 with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Kim loved to do crafts, sewing and needlework were her favorites. She also enjoyed reading and had a passion for music, especially for The Beatles.

She is survived by her three children, Melissa Olson (Scott), William Kyllo (Ashley), Angela Kyllo (Jr); mother Ruth Jensen; two brothers, three sisters; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her infant son Jeremy and her grandparents.

Her Celebration of Life will be held November 18th at the American Legion in Austin from 4-7, immediate family is welcome at 3pm. The family encourages guests to honor Kim by wearing blue, her favorite color.