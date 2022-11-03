Karen Ann Maxfield, 81

Karen Ann Maxfield, age 81, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home in Austin. Karen Ann Rushton was born June 23, 1941, at home in Austin, Minnesota, to Paul “Curly” and Helen (Larson) Rushton. She was baptized and confirmed at Crane Community Chapel in Austin, where she was a long-time member. Karen graduated from Austin High School in 1960, where she played softball, and enjoyed her position as catcher. Following high school, she attended Austin Vo-Tech for drafting. Karen worked for many years as a teacher’s aide at Lincoln Elementary School and then was a cashier at UBC. In her free time, she enjoyed drawing, knitting hats, reading, watching Hallmark movies, playing cribbage, and bingo. She also enjoyed going to the cabin, fishing, spending time with family, AND like always, “Stirring the Pot.” Karen always looked forward to hosting her nephews, Kevin, Mark, and Brian at her home after their softball tournaments. She was an avid collector of Clowns and Santa Claus’. Karen loved watching all sports, especially golf; she also loved watching Tour De France. She fulfilled her bucket list this past June for her birthday by going to Atlanta, Georgia to see the Whale Sharks. Karen will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.

Survivors include her children, Jodi (Brad) Klukow, Chris (Dave) Hall, and Steve (Tracey) Maxfield; three grandchildren, Samantha Roben, Adam Maxfield, and Noah Maxfield; one great grandson, Nolan Berghammer; siblings, Jimmy Rushton, Dave (LaVonne) Rushton, Barb Rushton, and Mike (Gloria) Rushton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curly and Helen Rushton; sister-in-law, Jeanne Rushton; and nephew, Brian Ripka.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.