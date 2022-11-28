Around three inches of snow possible with impending system Tuesday Published 8:37 am Monday, November 28, 2022

A system currently tracking toward the area for Tuesday could result in around three inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, the system is supposed to start with a possible mix of snow and rain before turning to all snow sometime after noon on Tuesday. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected.

The snow is predicted to continue into the evening, before 11 p.m., with less than a half inch possible.

A high of 34 and a low of 16 is expected with the system. Highs will stay in the 20s for most of the week until Friday when highs are predicted to reach 39.