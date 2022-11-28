Around three inches of snow possible with impending system Tuesday

Published 8:37 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Daily Herald

A system currently tracking toward the area for Tuesday could result in around three inches of snow.

Courtesy of the National Weather Serivce

According to the National Weather Service, the system is supposed to start with a possible mix of snow and rain before turning to all snow sometime after noon on Tuesday. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected.

The snow is predicted to continue into the evening, before 11 p.m., with less than a half inch possible. 

A high of 34 and a low of 16 is expected with the system. Highs will stay in the 20s for most of the week until Friday when highs are predicted to reach 39.

