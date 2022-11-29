Julie K. Knotts, 66, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Julie Kay was born March 9, 1956 in Austin, Minnesota to Olgar and Shirley (Hanson) Himle. Raised in Austin, Julie graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1974.

Julie had a long career with IBM in Rochester where she worked as a machine operator. Julie enjoyed gardening, and over the years she had attended Crane Chapel in Austin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Julie is survived by her son Randy Knotts of Rochester; sister Jan Bliss (Chuck Morgan) of Rochester; nephew Andrew Bliss of rural Austin.

Private family services are planned. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.