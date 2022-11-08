Jeanne Dolan died on 11-6 at Methodist hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born on 5-6-1952. Jeanne was challenged with many medical issues but held strong with her faith in Christ. She lived in the Twin Cities for 25 years and worked as a checker at Cub foods.

Many times her regular customers would wait in her long line just to talk to her, which sometimes her bosses discouraged.

Jeanne moved to Lyle to Heritage house to start an easier life with the caring help of Lori Amick. She also had a wonderful care team to help her with all her medical needs. Our families will always be grateful for their caring support.

She is survived by her twin sister JoAnne Fuller (Bill) of Austin, Richard Arens (Barb) of Rochester, and Terry Arens of Austin. Nephew Duane (Karen) Arens of Mpls., Roger Johnson (brother-in-law) and daughter Char Ramsey of Grand Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents Art and Jean Arens, sister Carol O’Brien, brother Artie Arens, nephew Scotty O’Brien, niece Angie Arens, nephew Christopher Arens, sister-in-law Jeanette Johnson.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.