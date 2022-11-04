Jamey Helgeson: Help LIFE by donating through Give MN Published 6:38 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

LIFE Mower County is taking part in the GiveMN initiative this year.

People can donate anytime now through Nov. 1-17 at https://tinyurl.com/GTMD2022.

Each donation made through GiveMN.org qualifies LIFE Mower County for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. GiveMN will award:

• $500 Early Giving Golden Ticket prizes daily Nov. 1-17

• $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 18

• $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes every hour on Nov. 18

• $6,000 Power Hour prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.

• The Give to the Max grand prize, a $10,000 Super-sized Golden Ticket from all donations made through GiveMN.org Nov. 1-18

To be a part of Give to the Max, visit https://tinyurl.com/GTMD2022 to make a gift to LIFE Mower County, and use #GTMD21 to join in the social media conversation.

THANK YOU for celebrating 70 years with LIFE Mower County

Hello friends of LIFE Mower County,

First of all, thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, sponsored, or supported the LIFE is Better Together 70th Anniversary Celebration. It turned out to be a great night even with a few technical issues. We hope you had a great night. Thank you for supporting LIFE Mower County, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families! If you have any photos, please share them on Facebook and use #LIFEMCCelebrates70.

THANK YOU TO:

• Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center for the delicious food and for use of the grand ballroom

• Sponsors – See below

• Kathi Finley at Just Take the Cake for the delicious cupcakes

• John Wright from AM 1480 KAUS for hosting

• Brandon Sampson and John Wheeler from Six Mile Grove for the great entertainment

• LIFE Mower County Board of Directors

• Volunteers

• Austin Daily Herald for the great article – https://www.austindailyherald.com/2022/10/discovering-life/

• KAAL TV for coming to Austin during the event – The link is posted on our Facebook page.

• Nelson Media Company for creating our video – It is posted on our Facebook page!

Raffle item donors and supporters:

• Angie Ruhter, Anonymous, Applebee’s, Austin Daily Herald, Austin Eagles Lookout Aerie 703, Austin Hy-Vee, Barley’s, Bubble’s Café, Colleen Horn, Connie Brown-Caldwell, Cristy Macias, D & G Ace Hardware, Dawn Helgeson, Jamey Helgeson, Jason Vorlicek, John Gray, Johnny’s, Kathleen Huffman, Kenny’s Oak Grill, Kuehn Motor Company, LIFE Mower County Staff, Lou’s Sweet Treats, Meadow Greens Golf Course, Perkins, Piggy Blue’s Bar-B-Que, Prairie Home Floral, Red Oak Grove Quilters, Ron and Nancy Wiborg, Sarah Salisbury, Sweet’s Hotel, Restaurant and Lounge, T&T Wood Creations and More LLC, Thrivent. If any donor was missed, please let us know.

Watch our website (www.lifemowercounty.org) and our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/