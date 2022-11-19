In Your Community: Duplicated Bridge Published 6:08 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

Winners were:

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Third place, Larry Crowe and John Liesen

Eight teams played on Wednesday.

Winners were:

First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen

More plans were discussed for our upcoming Christmas Dinner at the center. We will eat at 11 a.m. and play will start at noon.

Players come from Mason City, and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. We’re Always hoping to see new faces as all players are welcome.