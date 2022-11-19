In Your Community: Duplicated Bridge
Published 6:08 pm Friday, November 18, 2022
Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.
Winners were:
First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Third place, Larry Crowe and John Liesen
Eight teams played on Wednesday.
Winners were:
First place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen
More plans were discussed for our upcoming Christmas Dinner at the center. We will eat at 11 a.m. and play will start at noon.
Players come from Mason City, and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin. We’re Always hoping to see new faces as all players are welcome.