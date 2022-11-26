In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:09 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving week Tuesday four tables played duplicate bridge in Austin at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, winners were

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third place, place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday, again four tables played, starting time for both sessions is 11:30 a.m., winners were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third place (tie): Barb and Orrin Roisen and Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

Update on Christmas dinner being planned for current players to be held at the center on Dec. 14. Seating starts at 10:30 a.m. that day, which will allow us to start our game at 11:30 a.m. and be able to meet the deadline of 4 p.m. closing time.

Thanksgiving is a happy holiday, with gatherings, good food, and children returning home. A granddaughter a few years ago married a ‘Brit’ and settled in England. There are good people all over this world. In England the in-laws celebrate our holiday for our Kiley. We appreciate their generous treatment of respect and like to think that the whole world is a better place because of their gift.

Players come from our area only this week, Iowa players were hit by illness.